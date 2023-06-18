Advertise
Small plane lands in Brazos County field Sunday morning

The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. near El Campo Trail.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A small airplane landed in a field Sunday morning in Brazos County.

The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. near El Campo Trail. According to the Department of Public Safety, the pilot advised the plane was having mechanical issues and landed the plane in an open field. That pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft and there were no injuries reported.

According to FAA Flight Logs and Flightaware, the plane appears to be a Piper, fixed-wing, single-engine plane that took off from Easterwood Airport around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

DPS, the Federal Aviation Agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident.

Multiple local agencies responded to the scene including the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, multiple fire departments including South Brazos County and DPS.

