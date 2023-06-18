Advertise
Temple police investigate night shooting, No one injured

The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left no one injured.
By KWTX staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 9:38 p.m. Saturday June 18, 2023.

Officers were called to the 800 block of North 2nd Street for a shots fired call, When the officers arrived, they made contact with two males.

The two men have not been identified.

Authorities say they found several shell casings in the back yard of the home.

No injuries have been reported.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

