Woman faces tree damage to home twice in one year following severe storms

By Angelia Allen
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One ArkLaTex woman is trying to restore her home after it was damaged during Thursday night’s storm.

Back in April, when storms moved through the ArkLaTex, a large tree fell through Beverly Davidson’s garage and kitchen. But before the repairs could be finished, Thursday night’s (June 15) storms caused more of the tree to fall into her house.

“It was very traumatic back in April when the tree came into the house and did quite a bit of damage, which we are probably 90% to 95% completion on that restoration. But hen Thursday night when it started all over again, I heard a thump, and the house shook,” she said. “I went from room to room turning on every light looking for holes in the ceiling. But looking outside, I saw the image of two roots sticking up.”

Davison says she is almost certain removing the trees will be an out-of-pocket expense. Despite the cost, she’s just happy her home and family are safe.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

