Dangerous heat continues this week

Hopefully you’re staying safe in this heat as you celebrate Juneteenth as it’s dangerously hot outside once again today. If you were hoping for this heat and humidity wave to end, unfortunately we can expect it to continue into Tuesday at least… In fact, on Tuesday we may even be even hotter area-wide than what we are on Monday. Due to the extreme heat and humidity sticking around, the Excessive Heat Warning that’s in place across all of Central Texas Monday continues through at least 8PM Tuesday. We have lots of sun outside Monday with a very hot southerly breeze. Temperatures this afternoon are in the 90s to low 100s , but factor in the unusually high dew point temperatures , feels-like temperatures are ranging between 108° to 117°. With all of the heat and humidity in place and the dryline approaching from the west this afternoon and evening, we have another chance for isolated strong to severe storms remaining in the forecast for Monday. Just like we saw last week and through the weekend, any severe storms that develop large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. Areas near and west of I-35 will carry the best chance for storms today. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for San Saba County until 10PM. Storm chances fade before 10PM and quiet conditions can be expected overnight and as we head back to work Tuesday morning.

All of last week, through the weekend, and again today we had daily chances for rain and storms. We finally have our first storm free day for all of Central Texas Tuesday. There may be a few spotty showers or thundershowers popping up east of I-45, but rain is forecast to stay out of our area. As rain chances fade away, the heat cranks up. Some cloud cover may help to slowly warm our temperatures up, but clouds are forecast to clear for the afternoon and temperatures look to soar and climb up to 98° east of I-35 to 106° west… But again the extremely high humidity is what makes Tuesday especially dangerous. Across all of Central Texas feels-like temperatures will be between 110° to 120°.. Yes you read that correctly. Again these are extremely dangerous conditions to be outside for long periods of time, especially without proper hydration. If you have to get outside to do any strenuous activity, the morning hours will be the best time to knock out those activities. If you have to be outside or plan to be outside, try to limit that time as much as possible and find some A/C or shade whenever possible and take frequent breaks. We all need to make sure we’re staying hydrated!

We may start to see winds shift more out of the east by Wednesday into the end of the work week as another weak frontal boundary stalls out across Central and North Texas. That boundary may allow our temperatures to stay out of the triple digits and lower our humidity just a little bit, but sadly we don’t look to shake this hot and humid weather pattern. Temperatures look to stick around 100° on Wednesday and only fall back into the mid to upper 90s Thursday and Friday. Humidity levels will still be elevated for this time of the year which looks to leave us with feels-like temperatures 110° and 115° on Wednesday and 105° and 110° Thursday and Friday. With the frontal boundary stalled out somewhere around the forecast area and some upper-air disturbances passing overhead, we’ll keep shower and storm chances in the forecast for Wednesday evening into Thursday and possibly again late Thursday into Friday. We’ll monitor the severe weather threat, but with the heat and humidity still rather high for this time of the year, we could see some severe storms capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. Triple digits look to return for the weekend and hang around well into next week. The one sliver of good news is that we should see our humidity levels decrease as we see a shift in our weather pattern but say goodbye to our rain chances from this weekend onward.

