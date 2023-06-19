Dangerously humid conditions hang around for the next few days

Although you may be gearing up for Juneteenth celebrations across Central Texas and maybe across the state too, but the majority of Texans, including us here in Central Texas, are under excessive heat warnings. Excessive heat warnings are usually issued whenever actual temperatures climb over 105° with heat index values above 110° for at least two days in a row. We won’t reach the criteria with our actual temperature, but the Spring-like humidity will send heat index values soaring above 110° for the next three afternoons. We’ll have the heat and the humidity and we’ll also still have a stray storm chance too late this afternoon and early this evening. Today’s forecast calls for morning “lows” in the upper 70s warning to between 98° and 103° this afternoon with heat index values maxing out between 111° and 117°. By now, y’all know the drill. If a thunderstorm forms this afternoon, very large hail and strong straight-line wind gusts are the main threats. Today’s severe storm chances are near 20% with the best storm chances coming near and west of I-35.

We’ll likely shake the late-day storm chances Tuesday, but heat and humidity remain locked in with highs between 99° and 105° with a heat index near 115°. Showers and storms likely remain north of our area Tuesday, but we could see a few late-day and evening scattered storms Wednesday. Highs will again approach 100° with a heat index between 110° and 115° in the afternoon. A stalling frontal boundary will set up across Central and North Texas and will bring us a few chances for strong storms. Wednesday’s rain chances are near 20% and then climb to 30% Wednesday night and Thursday as a weak disturbance passes over the stalled front. The rain chances may be a slightly higher, but the potential for severe storms could actually drop a bit. Sure, the strongest storms may still produce quarter-to-golf ball size hail and 60-65 MPH wind gusts, but these storms may just be good rain-makers. Why? A bit of a drop in temperatures will help to decrease instability a little. We’re still expecting highs both on Thursday and Friday to reach the low-to-mid 90s with heat index values between 105° and 110°. Rain chances likely come to a close Friday and storms should skirt around Central Texas for about a week. Although highs will climb back into the triple-digits from Saturday onward, heat index values may not be nearly as high this weekend and next week as some of the persistent humidity comes down.

