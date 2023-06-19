Advertise
Deputies warn of fake passport website causing identity theft

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement sent out a warning of a website that is causing people to have their identity information stolen.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, people are giving information such as their full name, date of birth and social security number to a website called uspassport.online which is not a legit website.

Anyone looking for information to get an actual passport should go through the U.S. Travel Department.

If you or anyone you know are a victim of fraud or identity theft, you are encouraged to make a report to the Federal Trade Commission here.

If you believe your social security information has become violated, you may contact the social security commission here.

More resources about reporting fraud can be found here.

