Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

East Highway 6 reopen following rollover crash

Police responded to a roll-over crash around 3:46 a.m. June 19 near Mount Moriah Road and East...
Police responded to a roll-over crash around 3:46 a.m. June 19 near Mount Moriah Road and East Highway 6(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Traffic is slowly moving as authorities work to clear a wreck along where one person was trapped inside a vehicle on Highway 6 in Riesel Monday morning.

Police responded to a roll-over crash around 3:46 a.m. June 19 near Mount Moriah Road and East Highway 6 after a vehicle crashed into a ditch.

The driver suffered serious injuries and the car was filled with water, according to the Waco Fire Department.

Mart and Riesel Volunteer fire departments are on the scene assisting with the accident.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, both the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital
Selah Hansen, 17, of Lorena, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Lorena teen accused of sexually assaulting child on multiple occasions

Latest News

New book by Killeen author encourages small moments to strengthen father-son relationships
(file)
Temple Lake Park closed as police, others search for missing man in possible drowning
Central Texas Juneteenth events bring community together to celebrate freedom
The book tells the story of a young Black boy named Samuel who doesn’t like spending the money...
New book by Killeen author encourages small moments to strengthen father-son relationships