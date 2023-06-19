East Highway 6 reopen following rollover crash

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Traffic is slowly moving as authorities work to clear a wreck along where one person was trapped inside a vehicle on Highway 6 in Riesel Monday morning.

Police responded to a roll-over crash around 3:46 a.m. June 19 near Mount Moriah Road and East Highway 6 after a vehicle crashed into a ditch.

The driver suffered serious injuries and the car was filled with water, according to the Waco Fire Department.

Mart and Riesel Volunteer fire departments are on the scene assisting with the accident.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, both the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital.

MUTUAL AID VEHICLE RESCUE - Mount Moriah Rd. / E. Hwy 6. @WacoTXFire units assisting Mart & Riesel FD’s with a vehicle rollover with entrapment. Medical helicopter also enroute for serious injuries. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) June 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.