Emma Hojnacki scholarship fund accepting applications

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In 2017, 4-year-old Emma Hojnacki passed away in a tragic accident on a trip to Disney World. Along with her passion for horses, Emma loved archery.

In Emma’s memory, the Brazos County Archery Club created a memorial scholarship for archers seeking advanced education. The Emma Hojnacki Scholarship was established in 2018.

The Brazos Valley Archery Club awards students who are in any post secondary education (junior college, college/university, trade school) anywhere in the United States.

The scholarship is a $500 per year award. In the past few years, they have given out three to five scholarships per year.

It’s a competitive essay-based scholarship, and applicants do not have to shoot a bow or hunt to apply for the scholarship.

Applications are due June 30. Go to the Brazos County Archery website to apply.

