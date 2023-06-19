Advertise
Fatality crash reported in Grimes County

The wreck was reported Monday afternoon west of Anderson
A deadly motorcycle wreck is currently under investigation in Grimes County.
A deadly motorcycle wreck is currently under investigation in Grimes County.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A deadly motorcycle wreck is currently under investigation in Grimes County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened at the intersection of FM 3090 and FM 149.

A motorcycle was the only vehicle involved, according to Sgt. Justin Ruiz of DPS.

No other details were immediately available.

