Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Four migrants injured in police pursuit in South Texas

Zavala County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted a traffic stop around 1:00 a.m. June 19 on US...
Zavala County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted a traffic stop around 1:00 a.m. June 19 on US Highway 57.(Zavala County Sheriff’s Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAVALA COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people are injured following a rollover crash during a police pursuit in South Texas.

Zavala County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted a traffic stop around 1:00 a.m. June 19 on US Highway 57.

According to authorities, a Blue Toyota continued to travel at a high rate speed after the deputies activated their sirens, leading to a pursuit.

The vehicle was successfully spiked before entering Batesville whereupon arriving at the intersection of Farm Road 187 and US HWY 57, the vehicle lost control and rolled over several times.

“The driver and two subjects were able to exit the vehicle and run towards the brush,” said authorities.

A total of four subjects were detained and given medical attention. All four subjects who were detained were identified as Honduran Nationals in the United States illegally. Three male UDA’s were released to Uvalde EMS and transported to Uvalde Memorial Hospital. The female UDA was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital
Selah Hansen, 17, of Lorena, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Lorena teen accused of sexually assaulting child on multiple occasions

Latest News

Police responded to a roll-over crash around 3:46 a.m. June 19 near Mount Moriah Road and East...
East Highway 6 reopen following rollover crash
The program aims to give sixth and seventh grade students the opportunity to build their own...
New program allows Central Texas students to build their own bikes
A deadly motorcycle wreck is currently under investigation in Grimes County.
Fatality crash reported in Grimes County
The new spending, which was contained in several bills, is the first time in history the Texas...
Undergraduate tuition, academic fees for Texas residents frozen for next two years