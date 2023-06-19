Four migrants injured in police pursuit in South Texas

ZAVALA COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people are injured following a rollover crash during a police pursuit in South Texas.

Zavala County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted a traffic stop around 1:00 a.m. June 19 on US Highway 57.

According to authorities, a Blue Toyota continued to travel at a high rate speed after the deputies activated their sirens, leading to a pursuit.

The vehicle was successfully spiked before entering Batesville whereupon arriving at the intersection of Farm Road 187 and US HWY 57, the vehicle lost control and rolled over several times.

“The driver and two subjects were able to exit the vehicle and run towards the brush,” said authorities.

A total of four subjects were detained and given medical attention. All four subjects who were detained were identified as Honduran Nationals in the United States illegally. Three male UDA’s were released to Uvalde EMS and transported to Uvalde Memorial Hospital. The female UDA was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center.

