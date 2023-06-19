Gov. Abbott updates disaster declaration; deploys additional resources

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott updated the state’s disaster deceleration today to include additional communities that have been affected by the storms.

The counties added were Camp, Gregg, Hopkins, Panola, Smith and Titus counties.

These counties were included due to the damage the storms caused to the electric infrastructure throughout the region.

“This expanded disaster declaration will help support the ongoing recovery efforts for all Texans impacted by recent severe storms and tornadoes that hit our state last week,” said Gov. Abbott.

The following state resources have been deployed in addition to previously announced resources:

Texas Division of Emergency Management: Emergency management personnel to support local emergency operations centers and to coordinate the establishment of Points of Distribution (PODs) across the impacted counties for members of the community to pick up water, ice, and Meals Ready to Eat (MREs)

Texas A&M Forest Service: Additional Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System Strike Teams, tactical water tenders, and additional Incident Management Teams to support local firefighting capability and points of distribution

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Mobile Medical Unit to support local hospital operations

Texas National Guard: Personnel to support points of distribution

Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team: Providing support to local veterinary services in impacted communities.

