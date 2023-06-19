Advertise
Gov. Abbott updates disaster declaration; deploys additional resources

FILE: The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be opening a therapeutic infusion center in Tyler. (Source: TDEM Facebook page)(TDEM Facebook page)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott updated the state’s disaster deceleration today to include additional communities that have been affected by the storms.

The counties added were Camp, Gregg, Hopkins, Panola, Smith and Titus counties.

These counties were included due to the damage the storms caused to the electric infrastructure throughout the region.

“This expanded disaster declaration will help support the ongoing recovery efforts for all Texans impacted by recent severe storms and tornadoes that hit our state last week,” said Gov. Abbott.

The following state resources have been deployed in addition to previously announced resources:

  • Texas Division of Emergency Management: Emergency management personnel to support local emergency operations centers and to coordinate the establishment of Points of Distribution (PODs) across the impacted counties for members of the community to pick up water, ice, and Meals Ready to Eat (MREs)
  • Texas A&M Forest Service: Additional Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System Strike Teams, tactical water tenders, and additional Incident Management Teams to support local firefighting capability and points of distribution
  • Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Mobile Medical Unit to support local hospital operations
  • Texas National Guard: Personnel to support points of distribution
  • Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team: Providing support to local veterinary services in impacted communities.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

