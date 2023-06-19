Advertise
Killeen Branch NAACP hosts Juneteenth Community Impact Day

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Branch NAACP is hosting its first Community Impact Day on Juneteenth to bring together many organizations and serve those in need in the area.

“We’re excited to be able to give back to the community and do some outreach this year,” Killeen Branch NAACP President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie said.

She said about 15 local organizations are donating 250 items each to symbolize the two-and-a-half years it took for the message to get to former slaves in Texas that they were free on June 19, 1865.

“I felt that this was one way for us, number one, for them to see the unity amongst the organizations and the partners that we have,” she said. “Then, of course, to get some resources to be able to tap into as well.”

The organizations will also be handing out information on resources they offer like scholarship opportunities and a variety of programs.

Driver-Moultrie invites the community to attend the Community Impact Day and welcomes any organization’s donations as well.

“We call this post COVID; however, some people are still bouncing back from pre-COVID and during COVID in so many aspects, and so we just want to be able to celebrate with everyone, embrace...Juneteenth Festivities, commemorate the holiday with our entire community, whatever that looks like,” she said. “We want the 250 items, whatever it is, the food, the resources to primarily get to our underserved communities. However, again, though, any and everyone is welcome to come and be a part of these festivities because we don’t know people’s situations.”

She also adds how important it is to commemorate Juneteenth as a community coming together.

“We want people to know what Juneteenth stands for and to be able to embrace that and to even celebrate with us as well,” she said.

Community Impact Day will begin at 11 a.m. at the Douse Community Center.

