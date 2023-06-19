Killeen police warns public about phone scams

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department took to Facebook to inform residents about various phone scams going around.

Some of the scams KPD mentions were the social security scam, the IRS scam, the police warrant scam and the sex offender registration scam.

KPD was informed that scam calls were being made to people that indicated a Commander from KPD was needing information from residents. KPD said they will never call people and ask for personal information over the phone and will never ask for any type of payment.

KPD reminds people to not give out personal information, including bank account and social security information, unless you initiated contact with the person or company.

If they ask you to make a payment and it sounds suspicious, KPD says it is a scam.

Anyone who received any call, email or text asking for money on behalf of any Killeen Police Department employee is asked to report it immediately to 254-501-880.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.