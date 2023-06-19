Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen police warns public about phone scams

File: Victims reported losing $10.3 billion to cybercriminals in 2022, up from $2.7 billion in...
File: Victims reported losing $10.3 billion to cybercriminals in 2022, up from $2.7 billion in 2017. But the real number could be triple the amount or more.(WANF)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department took to Facebook to inform residents about various phone scams going around.

Some of the scams KPD mentions were the social security scam, the IRS scam, the police warrant scam and the sex offender registration scam.

KPD was informed that scam calls were being made to people that indicated a Commander from KPD was needing information from residents. KPD said they will never call people and ask for personal information over the phone and will never ask for any type of payment.

KPD reminds people to not give out personal information, including bank account and social security information, unless you initiated contact with the person or company.

If they ask you to make a payment and it sounds suspicious, KPD says it is a scam.

Anyone who received any call, email or text asking for money on behalf of any Killeen Police Department employee is asked to report it immediately to 254-501-880.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital
Selah Hansen, 17, of Lorena, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Lorena teen accused of sexually assaulting child on multiple occasions

Latest News

Judge mallet
Man who bragged about sex minor sentenced to 14 years in federal prison
Fentanyl is dominating headlines, but there’s a more comprehensive drug problem happening in...
Fentanyl is dominating headlines, but there’s a more comprehensive drug problem happening in Texas
Killeen Branch NAACP hosts Juneteenth Community Impact Day
Killeen Branch NAACP hosts Juneteenth Community Impact Day
Passport scam
Deputies warn of fake passport website causing identity theft