Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Man who bragged about sex minor sentenced to 14 years in federal prison

Judge mallet
Judge mallet
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KWTX) - A Lamesa man who bragged to his coworkers about having sex with a 16-year-old child was sentenced to 14 years in prison for his sexually explicit photographs of her, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

Osbaldo Moreno, 21, was charged via criminal complaint in November 2022 and indicted the following month. He pleaded guilty in February to receipt of child pornography and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix.

According to court documents, the investigation began when a co-worker reported to law enforcement that Moreno bragged about having sex with the minor victim in the workplace bathroom, breakroom, and parking lot.

In plea papers, Moreno admitted that the child was 15 when he first began having sex with her.

A review of the defendant’s cell phone revealed multiple disturbing text messages, including one in which he threatened, “U need to chill or am going to rape u and u not going to be able to walk again.”

He also demanded sexually explicit photos of the victim, which she sent. On his cell phones, investigators discovered more than 150 explicit images and videos of the child.

In an interview with law enforcement at the Midland Children’s Advocacy Center, the child reported that Moreno routinely ordered her to send nude images of herself and asked her to stop going to school so that they could have sex more often.

She said that he declined to use protection during sex because he wanted to impregnate her.

Moreno has also been charged by the state with two counts of sexual assault of a child. Those cases remain pending.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital
Selah Hansen, 17, of Lorena, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Lorena teen accused of sexually assaulting child on multiple occasions

Latest News

Fentanyl is dominating headlines, but there’s a more comprehensive drug problem happening in...
Fentanyl is dominating headlines, but there’s a more comprehensive drug problem happening in Texas
Killeen Branch NAACP hosts Juneteenth Community Impact Day
Killeen Branch NAACP hosts Juneteenth Community Impact Day
Passport scam
Deputies warn of fake passport website causing identity theft
Police responded to a roll-over crash around 3:46 a.m. June 19 near Mount Moriah Road and East...
East Highway 6 reopen following rollover crash