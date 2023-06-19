New book by Killeen author encourages small moments to strengthen father-son relationships

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Taking dad out to lunch or bringing him breakfast in bed are just some of the many celebrations for Father’s Day. But Killeen’s Ms. Sandie Jae’s new children’s book is all about spotlighting the smaller father-son moments.

Released just in time for Father’s Day, “Daddy Fixed My Fade” explores how seemingly small moments like fixing a fade can lead to powerful father-son relationships.

”I started out writing the book to celebrate the black fathers and their boys,” Jae said.

The book tells the story of a young Black boy named Samuel who doesn’t like spending the money or time getting his hair cut at the barber shop. He soon finds out that his father can cut his hair just the way he likes.

”I really want boys to spend time with their dads reading this book,” Jae said.

The father depicted in the fictional book is based off of the author’s husband who’s known for giving their sons fades.

”I drew inspiration from my husband, my children’s father and just seeing how they spend time with one another just laughing, playing games,” Jae said.

The book also features journal pages throughout with questions like “what are some fun things you would like to do with your daddy?” The goal is to ultimately spark a conversation between boys and their fathers.

”This just ultimately creates an avenue where boys can create that quality time with their boys,” Jae said.

Jae told KWTX that she’s proud to be Black and wants children to see themselves when they look inside these pages.

”I have already tiptoed into the market as far as elementary and middle school students and as soon as they see the cover they get super excited,” Jae said.

The Killeen-based author started writing books in 2020 and “Daddy Fixed My Fade” is her ninth book.

