New program allows Central Texas students to build their own bikes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Workforce Soultions of Central Texas announces new program in partnership with local school districts and industry leaders called “Wrenches to Wheels: Building Bikes and Building Skills.”

The program aims to give sixth and seventh grade students the opportunity to build their own bikes with the help of industry professionals.

In order for students to participate they must have no more than three discipline referrals and maintain good attendance.

The event is planned to take place in June and July. School districts participating include Evant ISD, Copperas Cove ISD, Killeen ISD and Temple ISD.

The schedule for each district is as follows:

June 20 – Evant ISD, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

June 22 – Copperas Cove ISD, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

July 20 – Killeen ISD at Central Texas College, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

July 28 – Temple ISD, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

