Temple Lake Park closed as police, others search for missing man in possible drowning

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a possible drowning at Temple Lake Park.

Police were dispatched around 5:30 p.m., at the park located in the 14000 block of West Adams Ave.

Witnesses say a 31-year-old male jumped into the lake from a boat to save a child that had jumped into the water, the child came back up and is safe, however the male never resurfaced.

Officials have closed Temple Lake Park to continue their search. Currently, TPD, Temple Fire and Rescue, Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team, Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Parks and Wildlife, are assisting in the search.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

