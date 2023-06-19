Rowlett Police Department issued a Silver Alert for man with dementia

Advertise
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROWLETT, Texas (KWTX) - The Rowlett Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Sunny Jacob after he was reported missing by his wife.

Jacob is considered to be at risk due to being diagnosed with dementia, according to police.

Jacob was last seen on the 2600 Block of Sassafrass Way at 9:00 p.m. on June. 18, 2023. According to police, he was wearing a white polo, gray shorts and brown sandals. He is 5 foot 8 inches tall, with brown hair and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowlett Police Department at 972-412-6200.

