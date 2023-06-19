Single vehicle rollover, Driver is trapped inside

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - East of highway 6 is shut down due to a roll over crash at around 3:46 a.m. Monday June 19, 2023.

Waco fire says, a vehicle crashed into a ditch, the car is being filled with water and the driver is suffering serious injuries.

Mart and Riesel Volunteer fire departments are on the scene assisting with the accident.

Waco fire department has sent one engine, one Ladder Truck, and one Battalion Chief.

Medical helicopter also enroute.

We will keep you updated once we have more information.

