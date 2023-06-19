Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco police looking for suspects who stole jewelry from Boozers Jewelers

Owner of the store Brad Boozer estimates the duo took about 93% of his total store inventory,...
Owner of the store Brad Boozer estimates the duo took about 93% of his total store inventory, including diamond rings and necklaces.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Boozers Jewelers store owner is left with nearly nothing after a pair of armed suspects almost everything from his store on Saturday afternoon.

Owner of the store Brad Boozer estimates the duo took about 93% of his total store inventory, including diamond rings and necklaces.

”My Rolex counter, I mean it’s completely empty,” Boozer said. “I think I had 20 to 25 Rolexes.”

Just minutes before closing two people entered the jewelry store on Valley Mills Drive, locked the doors and zip tied two employees together.

”They had a gun and actually had my other employee actually go from counter to counter and empty everything out of the counter at gunpoint,” Boozer said.

But when Boozer got the call about the incident he was thousands of miles away in Scotland.

“I was so far away and I couldn’t do anything,” Boozer said. “I literally spent the next 24 hours flying back here.”

Now Boozer is focused on taking inventory of everything stolen and working with police and his insurance company.

”The amount of inventory is going to take a while to replace, but we’re just going to do it one process at a time,” he said.

Even with almost all of his jewelry now gone, he’s just thankful no one got hurt.

”Jewelry and inventory is stuff, what’s important here is the health of my employees and their mental state,” Boozer said.

The Waco Police Department is still searching for a man and a woman who they believe are involved with this incident.

The suspects did not take anything from the jewelry repair shop at the store though. So anyone needing to pick up an item they dropped off can do so during normal operating hours

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital
Selah Hansen, 17, of Lorena, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Lorena teen accused of sexually assaulting child on multiple occasions

Latest News

The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: 42,000 pounds of sausage recalled, Movie tickets under $2 this summer, and more - 6.19.23
The Rowlett Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Sunny Jacob after he was...
Rowlett Police Department issued a Silver Alert for man with dementia
Police responded to a roll-over crash around 3:46 a.m. June 19 near Mount Moriah Road and East...
East Highway 6 reopen following rollover crash
Zavala County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted a traffic stop around 1:00 a.m. June 19 on US...
Four migrants injured in police pursuit in South Texas