Waco police looking for suspects who stole jewelry from Boozers Jewelers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Boozers Jewelers store owner is left with nearly nothing after a pair of armed suspects almost everything from his store on Saturday afternoon.

Owner of the store Brad Boozer estimates the duo took about 93% of his total store inventory, including diamond rings and necklaces.

”My Rolex counter, I mean it’s completely empty,” Boozer said. “I think I had 20 to 25 Rolexes.”

Just minutes before closing two people entered the jewelry store on Valley Mills Drive, locked the doors and zip tied two employees together.

”They had a gun and actually had my other employee actually go from counter to counter and empty everything out of the counter at gunpoint,” Boozer said.

But when Boozer got the call about the incident he was thousands of miles away in Scotland.

“I was so far away and I couldn’t do anything,” Boozer said. “I literally spent the next 24 hours flying back here.”

Now Boozer is focused on taking inventory of everything stolen and working with police and his insurance company.

”The amount of inventory is going to take a while to replace, but we’re just going to do it one process at a time,” he said.

Even with almost all of his jewelry now gone, he’s just thankful no one got hurt.

”Jewelry and inventory is stuff, what’s important here is the health of my employees and their mental state,” Boozer said.

The Waco Police Department is still searching for a man and a woman who they believe are involved with this incident.

The suspects did not take anything from the jewelry repair shop at the store though. So anyone needing to pick up an item they dropped off can do so during normal operating hours

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.