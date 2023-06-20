Advertise
Affidavit: Waco man used stuffed animal to clean himself after sexually assaulting minor

Isaiah Williams, 19,(McLennan County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault of a child by the Waco Police Department.

Isaiah Williams, 19, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and is being held on a 25,000 cash bond at the McLennan County Jail.

In the affidavit obtained by KWTX, police received a report from the underage victim who was assaulted by Williams. The victim told police he sexually abused her during an interview and he “would use a stuffed animal to clean up his ejaculate.”

An exam was given to the victim which corroborated her statements as well as provided police with the stuffed animal.

