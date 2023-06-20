Arkansas school resource officer wrangles gator

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KWTX) - An Arkansas school resource officer went head-to-head with an alligator on the side of a highway.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office shared in a post shared photos of Darrel Klink wrangling a gator on the side of the highway.

“Great job Officer Klink and Arkansas Game & Fish on getting this feller to safety,” said the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.