Arkansas school resource officer wrangles gator

An Arkansas school resource officer went head-to-head with an alligator on the side of a highway.
An Arkansas school resource officer went head-to-head with an alligator on the side of a highway.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KWTX) - An Arkansas school resource officer went head-to-head with an alligator on the side of a highway.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office shared in a post shared photos of Darrel Klink wrangling a gator on the side of the highway.

“Great job Officer Klink and Arkansas Game & Fish on getting this feller to safety,” said the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

