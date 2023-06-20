Advertise
Caldwell police officer continues to recover after being shot

Police say the suspect, identified by family as a 15-year-old, was killed after the officer returned fire.
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Rusty Surette and Morgan Riddell
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County father of a 15-year-old tells KBTX it was his son who was fatally wounded in an officer-involved shooting this past weekend in Caldwell.

Caldwell Police Chief Charles Barnes says around 2 a.m. Saturday, one of his officers began chasing one of two vehicle burglary suspects and during the pursuit, a physical struggle ensued between the officer and the suspect he was chasing. Chief Barnes says the officer was then shot the by suspect, at which time the officer returned fire, fatally wounding the teen.

The incident happened in the area of W Buck Street and S Wright Street near Davidson Creek Park and is now being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

Joshua Martin said he received law enforcement notification this week that the deceased person is his son Isaiah.

On Tuesday, both Joshua and Isaiah’s mother, Monique, told KBTX that they have hired legal representation and couldn’t comment any further on the investigation.

The officer who was shot was released from a hospital on Sunday and continues to recover at home, according to Chief Barnes.

The officer has been identified as Coleman Decker, a 4-year veteran of the Caldwell Police Department who was featured on KBTX in July 2022 after the department obtained a new K9 officer.

It’s unclear if the officer was wearing a body camera at the time of the incident.

