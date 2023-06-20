Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

California restaurant used fake priest to get workers to confess “sins,” feds say

(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By AIMEE PICCHI
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Cali. (CBS NEWS) - A restaurant chain in California enlisted a fake priest to take confession from workers, with the supposed father urging them to “get the sins out” by telling him if they’d been late for work or had stolen from their employer, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The restaurant owner, Che Garibaldi, operates two Taqueria Garibaldi restaurants in Sacramento and one in Roseville, according to a statement from the Labor Department. Attorneys for the restaurant company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The alleged priest also asked workers if they harbored “bad intentions” toward their employer or if they’d done anything to harm the company, said the agency, which called it one of the “most shameless” scams that labor regulator had ever seen. The Diocese of Sacramento also investigated the issue and said it “found no evidence of connection” between the alleged priest and its jurisdiction, according to the Catholic News Agency.

“While we don’t know who the person in question was, we are completely confident he was not a priest of the Diocese of Sacramento,” Bryan J. Visitacion, director of media and communications for the Diocese of Sacramento, told the news agency.

“Unlike normal confessions”

Hiring an allegedly fake priest to solicit confessions wasn’t the restaurant chain’s only wrongdoing, according to government officials. A court last month ordered Che Garibaldi’s owners to pay $140,000 in back wages and damages to 35 employees.

The restaurant chain’s owner allegedly brought in the fake priest after the Labor Department started investigating workplace issues. According to the Labor Department, its investigation found that the company had denied overtime pay to workers, paid managers from money customers had left as employee tips, and threatened workers with retaliation and “adverse immigration consequences” for working with the agency, according to the agency.

The Labor Department said an investigator learned from some workers that the restaurant owner brought in the priest, who said he was a friend of the owner’s and asked questions about whether they had harmed the chain or its owner.

In court documents, a server at the restaurant, Maria Parra, testified that she found her conversation with the alleged priest “unlike normal confessions,” where she would talk about what she wanted to confess, according to a court document reviewed by CBS MoneyWatch. Instead, the priest told her that he would ask questions “to get the sins out of me.”

“He asked if I had ever got pulled over for speeding, if I drank alcohol or if I had stolen anything,” she said. “The priest asked if I had stolen anything at work, if I was late to my employment, if I did anything to harm my employer and if I had any bad intentions toward my employment.”

The Labor Department also alleged that the employer sought to retaliate against workers and silence them, as well as obstruct an investigation and prevent the employees from receiving unpaid wages.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for sub lost near Titanic wreck
The judge issued a permanent injunction against the Arkansas law.
Judge blocks Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says
Ways to save up for summer fun
Tips to help save for summer fun