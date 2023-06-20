Advertise
Chick-fil-A opens in Bellmead; brings 120 jobs to community

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Chick-fil-A in Bellmead is opening for business today, June 20, 2023, and brings 120 full-time and part-time jobs to the community.

To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A will be donating $25,000 to Feeding America. The money will be distributed to help fight hunger.

Chick-fil-A Bellmead will also participate in the Chick-fil-A shared Table Program which sends extra food from the restaurant to nonprofits in need.

In addition, Chick-fil-A Bellmead will recognize 100 local heroes who impact the community to win free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

The Bellmead restaurant joins 18 other Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Waco market.

David Sykora was chosen to be the franchise operator of Chick-fil-A Bellmead. Sykora is a Waco native that started with Chick-fil-A in 2012 as an operator of Chick-fil-A El Toro Road in Laguna Hills, California.

He moved back to Texas in 2014 and opened Chick-fil-A Baylor University. Sykora will continue to operate the Baylor University location.

“I am so excited and humbled to open my second restaurant in the greater Waco area, a place that truly is home for my family and me,” Sykora said. “I can’t wait to serve the Bellmead community both inside and outside of the restaurant and provide even more growth opportunities for our incredible Team Members.”

