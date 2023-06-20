Advertise
City of Killeen partners with community organizations to offer cooling to public

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has partnered with two community organizations to help open cooling centers.

The two organizations the city has partnered with are the Killeen Housing Authority and the Friends in Crisis Shelter.

The Killeen Housing Authority Moss Rose Center, located on 1103 East Avenue E, is open on June 20 through June 22 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. They are offering an air-conditioned place and water to anyone who needs it.

The Friends in Crisis Shelter, located on 412 East Sprott Street, is already open daily. Any day that has forecasted mid-day temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the shelter will open at 1:00 p.m. and remain open overnight.

City of Killeen buildings are always open and available to the public for cooling during facility hours. Some of these buildings include City Hall, libraries, the Recreation Center, Police Headquarters, etc.

People who want to donate water can drop it off at any Killeen Fire Station and let them know it is for cooling centers. For non-water donations, contact the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management at (254) 501-7706 to see what is needed.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

