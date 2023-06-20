Advertise
CIty of Waco to open daily cooling center

(Photo by Bill Gowdy)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open a cooling center for residents beginning Tuesday.

A cooling center for residents will be open from 12 to 8 p.m. starting June 20 to June 26 at the City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center in the 1020 block of Elm Avenue.

The city however states, the center will open at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on-site.

Pets are welcome in the cooling center if they are crated.

