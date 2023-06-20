Controlled burn being done by Temple Fire and Rescue

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire and Rescue and the Temple Parks and Recreation Department will be doing a controlled burn today, June 20, 2023.

This is in preparation for the 25th annual H-E-B 4th of July Fun Fest and Fireworks Show.

Grass and brush will be burned at Crossroads Park on Hillard Road and Prairie View Road. The controlled burn will start at 12:00 p.m. and go until completed.

The controlled burn area is five acres in size and is in the open area to the west of the baseball and softball fields and south of the tennis courts.

Several crew members and pieces fire equipment will be on sight to monitor the burn and to put out the fire when the burn is done.

Anyone with concerns about the burn can call Temple Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Mitch Randles at 254-654-8632.

