DA: Human trafficking of child leads to 15 year sentence for Bryan man

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 27-year-old man from Bryan pleaded guilty this week to charges related to human trafficking and prostitution.

Corey Smith is accused of first recruiting an adult woman and later a juvenile under the age of 18.

Investigators were able to use online ads to track down Smith and the females.

Smith will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

More information is shared below by the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.