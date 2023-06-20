Extreme Heat continues... then some rain chances try to slide in

An Excessive Heat Warning remains until 8p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values are as high as 118° and we have several hours throughout the day where it feels hotter than 110°. Make sure you are staying hydrated! Tomorrow brings the official start to summer, but news to mother nature... we’ve already been dealing with the summer heat for quite some time now. With extra clouds and the rain chances hanging around Wednesday through Friday, high temperatures will likely drop into the mid-to-upper 90s. It’s not a huge change, but it’ll also be joined by slightly lower humidity too. Heat index values will likely only max out between 105° and 110° Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Both humidity and heat relief are in the forecast late this week as a shift in the weather pattern brings us cooler temperatures, slightly lower humidity values, and also with some rain too!

Wednesday’s afternoon rain chances are only near 20% as storms will likely fire up to our west out of our area, but storms should congeal into a line and push through at least the western half of our area Wednesday after sunset. Storms Wednesday night could contain large hail and strong straight-line wind gusts. Overall rain chances are near 20% Wednesday afternoon and near 40% Wednesday night with the most favored storm location coming near and west of I-35. We’ll likely also have a chance for rain Thursday afternoon too, mainly east of I-35, but rain chances are capped near 30%. Although we’re getting into the warmest time period of the year, the decreasing humidity WILL make a difference.

After Saturday, when rain chances drop completely out of the forecast, high temperatures will warm back into the triple-digits, potentially as hot as 104° by next Wednesday, but “seasonable” dew points in the upper 60s should keep the heat index below 110° every day. It’s not great, but that’s better than what we have now and it’s more of the typical summertime heat we’re accustomed to.

