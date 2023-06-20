Extreme heat and humidity hanging around, for now!

An excessive heat warning remains in effect both today and tomorrow across Central Texas as the exceptionally humid air stays stuck in place. Although we’re again expecting heat index values to climb above 110° Tuesday and Wednesday, we’re also expecting a shift in the weather pattern that may “break” the humid air in place to bring us more traditional summertime heat by this weekend. Just like yesterday, today will be another exceptionally dangerous day of heat and humidity. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s will warm only close to or just slightly above 100°, but the choking humidity pushes afternoon heat index values to between 110° and 120°. In fact, cities and towns near I-35 and I-14 likely will see maximum heat index values above 115° this afternoon. Unlike previous days, we don’t really have much of a threat of thunderstorms today. We could see a stray shower or two this morning near and east of I-45, but today’s rain chances are only near 10% so don’t expect heat relief from Mother Nature. Although tomorrow’s temperatures will likely drop below 100° for everyone except those near and west of Highway 281, we’ll still see heat index values climb to around 115° late in the afternoon.

Both humidity relief AND heat relief are in the forecast late this week as a shift in the weather pattern brings us cooler temperatures, slightly lower humidity values, and also with some rain too! Wednesday’s afternoon rain chances are only near 20% as storms will likely fire up to our west out of our area, but storms should congeal into a line and push through at least the western half of our area Wednesday after sunset. Storms Wednesday night could contain large hail and strong straight-line wind gusts. Overall rain chances are near 20% Wednesday afternoon and near 40% Wednesday night with the most favored storm location coming near and west of I-35. We’ll likely also have a chance for rain Thursday afternoon too, mainly east of I-35, but rain chances are capped near 30%. The forthcoming rain chances will help to wash away a stalled frontal boundary that’s helping to lock the humidity in place. Although we’re getting into the warmest time period of the year, the decreasing humidity WILL make a difference. With extra clouds and the rain chances hanging around Wednesday through Friday, high temperatures will likely drop into the mid-to-upper 90s. It’s not a huge change, but it’ll also be joined by slightly lower humidity too. Heat index values will likely only max out between 105° and 110° Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. After Saturday, when rain chances drop completely out of the forecast, high temperatures will warm back into the triple-digits, potentially as hot as 104° by next Wednesday, but “seasonable” dew points in the upper 60s should keep the heat index below 110° every day. It’s not great, but that’s better than what we have now and it’s more of the typical summertime heat we’re accustomed to.

