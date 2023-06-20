Food delivery service app ceases operations in Central Texas city

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Favor Delivery, the Texas-based online, same-day delivery service app, is no longer providing services in Marlin, causing concerns among residents, businesses and drivers.

The company stopped offering their delivery services Friday, June 16.

Marlin resident, Angella Mack, relies on delivery services for food and necessities a few times a week.

”I’m not able to drive anymore, being that I’m disabled, and so I don’t get out very often,” she said. “So, services like this are important to people like me because, without them, we would probably go without for a lot of things.”

She usually orders necessities from Dollar General on DoorDash, but she recently found out that Favor offered delivery options from H-E-B and Walmart. However, this weekend, when she tried to order groceries on Favor, a message popped up.

“They literally said they’re no longer serviced in the area,” she said.

Now, she has to wait and depend on a friend to bring her groceries.

Favor responded to KWTX with a statement about the company ceasing operations in Marlin.

“We constantly evaluate service areas to optimize our delivery experience, and occasionally, we make the decision to close operations in certain markets where our users’ needs have shifted over time,” Favor stated.

Favor’s departure is leaving Mack on edge in fear that she will no longer be able to get food or necessities delivered to her door.

“I would have to stock up on certain things and make sure that I take something out to actually cook, and a lot of times I don’t have the energy to cook, so it’s challenging,” she said.

Dustin Ulmer, who is a driver for multiple delivery service apps in Central Texas, said he recently moved to Marlin about a month ago. When he started to get the word out that he was driving for the delivery services, that’s when he found out about Favor leaving.

“People are like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re doing orders?’” he said. “It just took off, and a week later, Favor is like, ‘Peace, we’re bailing out of Marlin.’ I’m like ‘wait, what?’”

Ulmer said he delivered about three to five orders a day in Marlin, but, in Waco, he averages about 10 to 15 orders.

He said he and other drivers said it is not as profitable to spend a day delivering there as Ulmer said drivers take home a base pay and a tip per order.

However, Ulmer does realize how needed the delivery service is in the area, as he plans to start his own service specifically for Marlin called Bulldog Delivery.

Small businesses like Trigger Bear, a local coffee shop in Marlin, said a delivery service in Marlin would help small businesses survive in the area.

“We really can’t afford our own delivery driver yet, so being able to deliver to the businesses around town and the disabled community or people that just don’t have means of transportation would really increase our sales and help us be able to afford to stay in this small town,” Michelle Ward, Trigger Bear Coffee Co-Owner, said.

As for Mack, she is nervous that the other delivery service will follow Favor is leaving Marlin.

A media representative for DoorDash told KWTX that, as far as she knows, the company does not have plans to leave Marlin at this time.

Favor did not respond to KWTX’s further questions about the company leaving Marlin.

