Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Houston police arrest man charged with killing family member

Houston Police Department arrested and charged Mylon Louis Colquitt, 18, with the death of a...
Houston Police Department arrested and charged Mylon Louis Colquitt, 18, with the death of a woman.(Houston PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police Department arrested and charged Mylon Louis Colquitt, 18, with the death of a woman.

According to police, the victim is a 66-year-old family member of Colquitt. The victim’s identity is waiting to be verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

On June 9, 2023, at around 9:20 a.m. officers did a welfare check on Russell Street after family member said they could not get in contact with the victim.

Officers found the victim unresponsive in the house. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the woman dead. Police say the victim had suffered head trauma.

Colquitt was taken into custody at a different location and charged with the woman’s death, police say.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

California restaurant used fake priest to get workers to confess “sins,” feds say
The Rowlett Fire Department dive rescue team recovered the body of an unidentified man from...
Rowlett Fire Department recover an unidentified body from Lake Ray Hubbard
Nobody would believe it until they saw it from multiple house cameras that caught it late...
North Texas neighborhood terrorized by goats
Nobody would believe it until they saw it from multiple house cameras that caught it late...
Goats take over North Texas neighborhood while grazing at nearby development