Judge declares mistrial in case of man accused in deadly Waco shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The murder trial of Courtney O’Neil Washington ended in a mistrial Wednesday after attorneys in the case on Tuesday night learned of a forensic lab report that had not been turned over to law enforcement.

Washington was charged in the shooting death of a man in July 2020. Prosecutors learned that The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) lab in Austin had not returned a gunshot residue report to Waco police until Tuesday, the day the jury was selected.

Prosecutor Will Hix informed 19th State District Judge Thomas West on Wednesday morning that the state was unaware that the report existed. Because of the late disclosure of the evidence to the defense, West declared a mistrial and reset the case for trial on July 17.

Washington, 29, was on trial in the shooting death of Larry Donell Bryant, 50, at an apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue.

According to an arrest affidavit, Waco police found Bryant inside a garage apartment, where he had been shot at least once in the torso.

Hix and fellow prosecutor Kristen Duron, and defense attorneys Sandy Gately and Nora Farah, selected a jury to hear the case Tuesday before prosecution testimony opened with a Waco police officer.

Investigators interviewed two witnesses who described the shooter as a man with long dreadlocks, the arrest affidavit alleges. Both witnesses identified Washington, known as “Cash,” as the man who entered the apartment and shot Bryant, who was sitting on the floor, police reported.

Washington remains jailed under $250,000 bond. He faces from five to 99 years in prison or up to life if convicted of murder.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.