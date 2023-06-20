Advertise
Murder trial of man accused in deadly Waco shooting underway

Triple-digit heat impacting Central Texas
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony will resume Wednesday morning in the murder trial of Courtney O’Neil Washington, charged in the shooting death of a man in July 2020.

Washington, 29, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the shooting death of Larry Donell Bryant, 50, at an apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue.

Washington, 29, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the shooting death of Larry Donell Bryant, 50, at an apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue.(Tommy Witherspoon for KWTX)

According to an arrest affidavit, Waco police found Bryant inside a garage apartment, where he had been shot at least once in the torso.

Prosecutors Will Hix and Kristen Duron and defense attorney Sandy Gately selected a jury to hear the case Tuesday before prosecution testimony opened with a Waco police officer.

Investigators interviewed two witnesses who described the shooter as a man with long dreadlocks, the arrest affidavit alleges. Both witnesses identified Washington, known as “Cash,” as the man who entered the apartment and shot Bryant, who was sitting on the floor, police reported.

Washington remains jailed under $250,000 bond. He faces from five to 99 years in prison or up to life if convicted of murder.

