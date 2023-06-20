New Texas law requires drunk drivers to pay child support if parents are killed in an accident

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - New Texas law HB-393 signed by Gov. Abbott earlier this month will require drunk drivers convicted of intoxication manslaughter to pay child support if the parents are killed in a car accident.

Under the new law, drunk drivers will be required to make monthly payments until the child turns 18 or has graduated high school, whichever comes later.

The court will determine the amount paid each month based on the financial needs and resources of the child and the surviving parent or guardian.

If the drunk driver is unable to make payments due to them being in prison, then they are required to begin payments no later than one-year after they are released.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.