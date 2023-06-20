Advertise
San Antonio police looking for three suspects that assaulted a San Antonio man; fracture his jaw

San Antonio Police Department is looking for three suspects who are accused of aggravated assault and serious bodily injury.(San Antonio PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - San Antonio Police Department is looking for three suspects who are accused of aggravated assault and serious bodily injury.

On June 8, 2023, around 1:45 a.m., were leaving a place in the St. Paul Square area. While they were walking back to their cars, the victim was attacked by three unknown men.

After the assault, the suspects left in a newer model black Ford Mustang, police say.

The victim has several fractures in his jaw which will need surgery, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

