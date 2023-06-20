Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

San Antonio police searching for murder suspect

San Antonio Police Department are looking for a suspect accused of murdering a man while...
San Antonio Police Department are looking for a suspect accused of murdering a man while watching a soccer game.(San Antonio PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - San Antonio Police Department are looking for a suspect accused of murdering a man while watching a soccer game.

On June 2, 2023, SAPD officers received a call for a shooting in progress on the 3600 block of Roland Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 100 people watching a soccer game.

At the scene a victim was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was moved to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, police say.

According to police the shooting came from an argument with the players and spectators.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD Homicide at 210-207-7635 and reference APD case number SAPD23121477.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

Trump reacts to Hunter Biden guilty plea
Midday with Julie: Extreme Heat on June 20, 2023
San Antonio Police Department is looking for three suspects who are accused of aggravated...
San Antonio police looking for three suspects that assaulted a San Antonio man; fracture his jaw
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
ERCOT ask Texas to reduce electricity use if safe to do so