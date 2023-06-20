San Antonio police searching for murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - San Antonio Police Department are looking for a suspect accused of murdering a man while watching a soccer game.

On June 2, 2023, SAPD officers received a call for a shooting in progress on the 3600 block of Roland Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 100 people watching a soccer game.

At the scene a victim was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was moved to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, police say.

According to police the shooting came from an argument with the players and spectators.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD Homicide at 210-207-7635 and reference APD case number SAPD23121477.

