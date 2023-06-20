Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is back, offering $1.50 tickets

(GRAY NEWS) - Cinemark is making it more affordable than ever to take the kids to the movies this summer for some big-screen entertainment.

Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for just $1.50.

The discounted movies start the week of June 19 and run each week through August 10.

The promotion also includes a discount on concessions, a dollar off any size of popcorn, drinks, and kids’ snack packs.

Ask your local Cinemark for more information.

Participating theaters in Central Texas:

Waco- Cinemark Waco and XD on 2400 Creekview Dr., Waco, TX 76711

Temple- Cinemark Temple and XD on 4501 S General Bruce Dr, Temple, TX 76502

Harker Heights- Cinemark Harker Heights on 201 E Central Texas Expy Suite 100, Harker Heights, TX 76548

College Station- Cinemark College Station and XD on 1401 Earl Rudder Fwy, College Station, TX 77845

The complete lineup includes:

Week 1 - June 21

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Week 2 – June 28

Sonic The Hedgehog

Week 3 – July 5

Mummies

Week 4 – July 12

The Bad Guys

Week 5 – July 19

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Week 6 – July 26

DC League of Super-Pets

Week 7 – Aug. 2

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Week 8 – Aug. 9

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Cinemark has 317 theaters and 4,391 screens in 42 states.

