Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is back, offering $1.50 tickets

Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for...
Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for just $1.50.(KWTX)
By Debra Worley And Alyssa Ytuarte
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(GRAY NEWS) - Cinemark is making it more affordable than ever to take the kids to the movies this summer for some big-screen entertainment.

Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for just $1.50.

The discounted movies start the week of June 19 and run each week through August 10.

The promotion also includes a discount on concessions, a dollar off any size of popcorn, drinks, and kids’ snack packs.

Ask your local Cinemark for more information.

Participating theaters in Central Texas:

Waco- Cinemark Waco and XD on 2400 Creekview Dr., Waco, TX 76711

Temple- Cinemark Temple and XD on 4501 S General Bruce Dr, Temple, TX 76502

Harker Heights- Cinemark Harker Heights on 201 E Central Texas Expy Suite 100, Harker Heights, TX 76548

College Station- Cinemark College Station and XD on 1401 Earl Rudder Fwy, College Station, TX 77845

The complete lineup includes:

Week 1 - June 21

  • Minions: The Rise of Gru

Week 2 – June 28

  • Sonic The Hedgehog

Week 3 – July 5

  • Mummies

Week 4 – July 12

  • The Bad Guys

Week 5 – July 19

  • Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Week 6 – July 26

  • DC League of Super-Pets

Week 7 – Aug. 2

  • Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Week 8 – Aug. 9

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Cinemark has 317 theaters and 4,391 screens in 42 states.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

The Uplink Ep 38 - Showcase-a-palooza
Somehow, Xbox and Ubisoft Had the Best Showcases (The Uplink Ep.38)
10 Things To Do in Central Texas: June 17-18
(KWTX)
10 Things To Do in Central Texas: June 17-18
Tears of the Kingdom Review
Perfecting the Blueprint - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review