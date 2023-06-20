Trial underway for ex-Mart football player charged with capital murder in shooting deaths of former teammates

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony is set to begin Wednesday in the capital murder trial of a former Mart High School and University of Houston football player charged with shooting and killing two of his former teammates as they slept in April 2021.

Zamar D. Kirven, 23, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court in the shooting deaths of Jacob Ybarra, 20, and Sabion Kubitza, 22, at a home in the 1100 block of East Texas Avenue in Mart.

Prosecutors Ryan Calvert and Kristi DeCluitt and defense attorneys Kleon Andreadis and Kerri Donica spent most of Tuesday selecting a jury to hear the case.

The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office is not seeking the death penalty, meaning Kirven faces an automatic life prison term with no hope for parole if convicted of capital murder. Before jury selection started Tuesday, Calvert told Judge Susan Kelly that Kirven rejected the state’s offer of two life sentences with the possibility of parole after 30 years in exchange for his guilty pleas.

Kirven was a standout player at Mart and played linebacker for the University of Houston Cougars in 2018 and 2019 before being released from the team in 2020 “due to a violation of team rules,” the Houston Chronicle reported.

Kirven, who has remained in jail since his arrest, played in three of Houston’s first six games in 2020 before leaving the program. He played in 17 games over his first two years, starting five games in 2019, according to the Chronicle.

A shoeless Kirven was arrested April 18, 2021, at his parents’ house with blood on his pants and socks after officers responding to the shooting at 2 a.m. found the bodies of Ybarra and Kubitza. Officials said the men were killed while they slept.

According to arrest records, a man who was renting the home reported he took a gun away from Kirven after the shooting. Kirven reportedly told the man he was high and shot two people, arrest records allege.

Another man reported he went to the store and heard three gunshots when he returned to the home. He said Kirven threatened to shoot him, but he told police he was able to escape after a struggle, according to arrest records.

