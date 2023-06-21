Advertise
Accused child rapist wanted in North Texas captured in Bosque County

Ramon Roque
Ramon Roque(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - Bosque County Deputies, along with US Marshals with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, on June 20 captured Ramon Roque, an accused child rapist wanted in North Texas.

Authorities executed a felony arrest warrant at a residence in Lakeside Village.

Upon entering the home, officers located Roque, who allegedly resisted arrest.

The law enforcement officers “used minimum force necessary, to include taser deployment, in order to subdue and detain him,” the sheriff’s office said.

Roque was transported to a medical facility for evaluation and later taken into custody on a warrant for continuous sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony.

The charge and warrant originated from the Irving Police Department.

