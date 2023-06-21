Baylor Scott & White reports treating a handful of patients with heat-related illnesses since start of heat advisory

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Emergency Room reports treating less than 10 patients with heat-related illnesses since the start of the heat advisory, which began one week ago.

“We see it typically in August and end of July and stuff,” Baylor Scott & White Medical Director Waco Family Medicine, Dr. Van Wehmeyer said. “I think it wasn’t necessarily surprising that we didn’t have as much, especially maybe because it was just short of a time period. People are like, ‘yeah, I can modify my routine for a few days.’”

Wehmeyer also said he has noticed that Texans, especially Central Texans are just used to the heat this time of year and typically know when to stop working outside.

“When it gets like this, they’re already kind of like, ‘all right, I need to do my work from seven to 10 in the morning and then stop and everything,’” he said.

However, he said, for people who spend a lot of time working all day in the heat, their bodies are still trying to get used to the high temperatures.

On Monday, Wehmeyer said they treated a couple of patients who showed signs of heat exhaustion, saying they felt extremely exhausted, very tired and lightheaded. He said that is because they spent the weekend out in the sun doing strenuous activity for long periods of time during the hottest parts of the day, after 10 a.m.

Even though he said most patients with these symptoms are older, he said heat exhaustion and heat stroke could happen to anyone.

“We see this every summer, especially in our kids are playing baseball right now, or softball and other summer league sports,” he said.

Wehmeyer gave some reminders for people who may spend a lot of time outside during the extreme heat index values Central Texas is feeling right now.

He said if you see a sunburn pop up after a day in the sun, that may put you at a higher risk of heat-related illnesses because you don’t sweat as much as your body would usually without the sunburn.

He said people can also start cramping and experience lightheadedness.

“We start seeing people start to cramp up, and that’s the first part of anything that’s related to heat,” Wehmeyer said. “If you’re lucky, your body can kind of tell you symptoms. “If you kind of start to get a little bit of crampiness and lightheadedness, that’s a sign you’ve been working outside that, you know, probably need to stop and hydrate and cool off.”

He also added that, if you are start feeling nauseous, clammy, have a fast pulse, that’s typically signs of heat exhaustion.

“We typically say go indoors somewhere that’s going to be less than 90...try to cool off gradually and then hydrate,” he said.

Wehmeyer included that, just because you may be in the shade does not mean it is cool enough for someone to reduce their body’s temperature.

He said, if the above symptoms stop and you start to get a headache, feel confused and cannot lower your body’s temperature, you may have a heat stroke.

“Your core body temperature goes up to like 102, 103 or even higher, and then your hot, red, dry skin...you’re not perspiring as much as you were...and usually your pulse is fast and it’s back to really strong, but can be weak and you’re even passing out and losing consciousness, that’s definitely more of an emergent aspect right there,” he said.

Wehmeyer said you may need emergency medical assistance and an IV or the stroke could be deadly.

He recommends modifying outdoor exercises to reduce the hours you are doing strenuous activity outside, especially during extremely hot parts of the day after 10 a.m. If you do have outdoor activities, work or exercise planned, he said it’s important to stay hydrated and take in electrolytes.

“It can be your sports drinks, it can be those little Propel electrolyte substitutes you can put in your water, anything that’s going to have some potassium and sodium and maybe a little magnesium that’s going to help you from cramping up and feeling real fatigued for the rest of the day or the next day,” he said.

Staying in air conditioning as much as possible, drinking a lot of water and staying cool will keep Central Texans safe and healthy during high temperatures all summer long.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.