TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police Department have closed the north and southbound lanes on S. 31st St. due to gas line damage.

The damage is at the intersection of Azalea Drive and S. 31st St.

There is currently no timeline on when the lanes will be reopened.

TPD is asking people to avoid the area and find different routes.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.