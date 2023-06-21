Decorated high school athlete was unable to afford letterman patches; wife gifts them to him over 30 years later

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man who was a decorated high school athlete but couldn’t afford the pricey patches for his Letterman’s jacket while a teenager finally received them three decades later with a surprise gift by his wife.

Brandon Ivy, 49, was surprised with the patches on his Letterman jacket during a dinner out with his wife of one year, Leeann, her daughter and Brandon’s two daughters.

“My super sweet wife was able to give me something that my parents weren’t able to at the time,” Brandon said.

Brandon attended Mexia High School, Lorena and Waco Christian in high school from 1989-1992 and had a lot of success while lettering in basketball, football and baseball.

Brandon playing high school sports (Julie Hays)

The awards he received included everything from a state football championship with the Mexia Blackcats in 1989 to being named to the Super Centex Baseball Team at Lorena in 1991.

Brandon was also named an All-State Pitcher in 1992 at Waco Christian on a team that won state runner-up.

But the pricey patches which can run in the hundreds of dollars was a little out of reach for Brandon at the time.

Leann said she’d heard her husband talk about the regret of not having the patches and came up with a plan.

She contacted a local business that made them consistent with what his jacket would have looked like 31 plus years ago.

Brandon wearing his Letterman jacket (Julie Hays)

“In our time together, he’s mentioned a few times how the sting of others having their jacket bothered him back then, but he thought I wasn’t listening,” Leeann said. “I was.”

With the help of a local business, Leeann had all the patches made and sewn onto a Letterman’s jacket.

Brandon said he plans to enjoy the jacket for a while before one day putting it in a shadow box.

“It was very special and for him to finally get something that he earned like 30 years ago,” Leeann said.

