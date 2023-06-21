Extreme heat continues today with some storm chances returning tonight!

Another day, another excessive heat warning across Central Texas (and much of the state), but we’re FINALLY seeing signs that humidity will DROP! Yes, we’re expecting temperatures to climb above 100° for a long stretch of time this weekend and into next week, but we’re expecting “traditional” summer heat with hot temperatures but “manageable” humidity. Temperatures this morning are starting out the warmest that they’ve ever been with morning lows in the upper 70s and low 80s. Morning clouds give way to midday and afternoon sunshine with high temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 90s. Most of us likely stay below 100° for a high, but heat index values this afternoon will climb between 110° and 116°! There is the potential for a stray late-day storm moving in west of Highway 281 and today’s late day rain chances are only near 20%, but overnight rain chances climb up to 40% as thunderstorms from the Panhandle attempt to blow through after midnight tonight. While the storms will be fighting a stabilizing atmosphere and could weaken or even dissipate long before they push through, we’re expecting them to arrive with heavy rain, strong straight-line wind gusts, and potentially some hail too. If you’re awoken by the sound of thunder between 2 AM and 4 AM, that’s the reason why! The severe weather risk is only at a level 1 of 5, but could be upgraded to a level 2 risk if confidence grows that the storms will actually blow through instead of dissipate.

The overnight storms will exit shortly after sunrise tomorrow with still some lingering rain through about 10 AM. but partial sunshine will return after that. The overnight/morning rain should cap highs tomorrow in the mid-90s, but heat index values will still potentially climb between 100° and 110°! The excessive heat warning likely changes to a heat advisory, but it’ll still be dangerous for long periods of time outdoors. A late day storm could still pop up west of Highway 281, but the majority of us will stay storm free Thursday. Storms could approach from the north Friday afternoon and evening, but the storm chances are again, for now, capped near 20%. Unfortunately, the traditional summertime heat dome of high pressure is set to migrate in from the west and plant itself directly overhead across Texas. This is going to send our temperatures higher than they’ve been with multiple days of highs between 100° and 106° next week, but there will be marked humidity drop. If you’re a seasoned Central Texan, you know the type of heat that’s on the way. If this is your first summer here, it’ll physically be hotter outside, but the choking humidity of recent won’t be around and the heat index should stay within about 5° of the actual temperature. For context, the heat index recently has been between 10° and 25° higher than the actual temperature.

