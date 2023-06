FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Worth Police Department is searching for 73-year-old Frank Camargo Jr. who is reported missing.

Camargo was last seen on June 15, 2023, on the 1400 block of Clinton Avenue.

He is 5 foot 6 inches 160-pound white man with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call FWPD at 817-392-4222.

