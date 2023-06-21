Killeen holds second annual Independence Day Extravaganza

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen will hold their Independence Day Extravaganza and fireworks show on Saturday, July 1.

The event will take place in downtown Killen at 200 East Avenue D and last from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Features at the event include live music, food trucks, a Jeep Jam, kid’s activities, arts and craft vendors and a fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks will be shot from Killeen Athletic Fields. A portion of the Andy K. Wells Hike & Bike Trail and the athletic fields will be closed Friday, June 30 until Sunday, June 2. This includes parking lots and all the ballfield fields.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. four acts will be featured for the live music including Rapper J. Saenz, Reggae artist Lady Shacklin, Country Artist Hayden Barker and ending with Killeen’s own Rose Short.

More than 2,000 people showed up to last year’s Independence Day Extravaganza. The City of Killeen expects more people to show up this year.

The City of Killeen reminds people that private parking lots, such as McDonald’s and the Texas Thrift Store, are not public parking and people who park there may be towed.

Fireworks also are prohibited inside Killeen city limits without a permit. This includes “sparklers” and others that do not leave the ground. Violation of these rules may result in up to a $2,000 fine or jail.

