Man remains in custody, charged with killing his wife in College Station home

According to an arrest report, the suspect confessed to stabbing his wife to death.
Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday with a $500,000 bond.
Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday with a $500,000 bond.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New information about a College Station homicide was shared on Wednesday with the release of a probable cause affidavit.

Police were called to a home in the 14000 block of Renee Lane on Tuesday morning after the suspect, Brian Jutson, 45, called a family member and confessed to killing his wife, Sherry.

According to the affidavit, Brian told police he first strangled, then repeatedly stabbed Sherry with a “bladed object” until she was deceased.

Brian told authorities a verbal altercation happened at the home, which became physical before the stabbing.

He reportedly took a shower to clean off the blood and left the scene.

Brian was later found at a home on North Avenue in Bryan and was taken into custody by Bryan police and DPS.

When investigators asked why he did not call 9-1-1 after the attack, he reportedly said he could not remember the number.

Brian remains in the Brazos County Detention Center and is being held on a $500,000 murder charge.

