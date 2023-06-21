Registration opens for Caliente 5K in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Caliente 5K is taking place in Killeen on July 29, 2023, at Long Branch Park.

Starting time for the race is set for 8:00 a.m.

The race is part of the annual Cen-Tex Race Series that holds events throughout Central Texas.

Entry fee is $25, and it will be done online. July 17 is the final day to register online.

Same day registration is available. It will start at 7:00 a.m. the day of the race and cost $30.

The first 200 people to register for the race will guarantee themselves a T-shirt.

Standings, event schedule, registration links and the new course map can be found online.

