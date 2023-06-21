The Salvation Army provides cooling station to public

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With temperatures rising, The Salvation Army has opened its doors to provide cooling for the public.

The station will be open from noon until temperatures lower each day and is located at 300 Webster in downtown Waco.

The Salvation Army cooling station will provide an air-conditioned area, seating and clean water for those who need it.

People are asked to bring any necessary personal items with them during their stay at the cooling station.

“The well-being of our community is our top priority,” said Major James Taylor. “We encourage anyone, especially the elderly and individuals with no other location to cool off, to use the Cooling Station and stay cool and hydrated during these weather conditions.”

